Noted dancer Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya to perform in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The SPIC MACAY Dibrugarh Chapter will present a series of Bharatanatyam performances by acclaimed dancer Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya in February 2026, as part of its efforts to bring India’s classical art traditions to young audiences.

Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, is a leading Bharatanatyam soloist of her generation and a senior disciple of Guru Chitra Visweswaran, with over four decades of rigorous training in the art form. She is an ‘A’-graded Doordarshan artiste and is widely admired for her thoughtful and innovative work.

The performances will be held on February 8, 2026, at Jorhat Engineering College, followed by presentations on February 9, 2026, at Bahona College and JB University, Jorhat.

She will be accompanied by Kumari Aswini Srinivasan, Vidya Ravindran Anand, and Ila Sangeetha Diliip on instruments and vocals.

Organized under the banner of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), the programme is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism, and the SRF Foundation.

The initiative aims to introduce students to the depth, discipline, and spiritual essence of Indian art forms through live performances by the accomplished artiste.

