Noted educationist and social worker Bhim Kanta Das passes away at 96

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Bhim Kanta Das, a resident of Bhatiapar Sensuwa village on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district and retired founder teacher of Bangaon High School, passed away on Saturday morning due to old-age-related ailments at the residence of his youngest son, Dr Chandanjyoti Das, a doctor of OIL Hospital in Digboi. He was 96.

Late Das was an active social worker and the vice-president of Eksharan Bhagawati Samaj, president of Sivasagar Zilla Eksharan Bhagawati Samaj for two terms, founder of Bhatibangaon Sub-Health Centre and former Baliaghat Sub-Health Centre, president of Konwerpur Moina Parijat, former secretary of VDP and Thana Samiti, and former secretary of Baliaghat Sati Radhika Kala Krishi Kendra. He was also an activist of the Assam Agitation.

The demise of the noted educationist and social worker was mourned in the greater Bongaon area. The mortal remains of the teacher were brought to the premises of Bangaon High School in a flower-decorated vehicle and later, a shradhanjali function was held. Golap Barua, former student of the school and retired ONGC official, anchored it. In the function, former Vice-President of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Diptimoyee Gohain Barua, former teacher Reba Kanta Gogoi, Nagen Das, teachers, members of SMC of the school, and retired Professor Ajit Das paid floral tributes to him. Besides, organizations like Bhatiapar Naamghar Samaj, Rudrasagar Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Bongaon Chetana Puthibhoral, Bhatiapar Mayamora Samaj, and AJYCP also paid homage to him. Das is survived by his wife, four sons, two daughters, and many other relatives.

