Sivasagar: Me Dam Me Phe celebrated with traditional fervour at Charing

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Along with the rest of the state, Me Dam Me Phe was celebrated today at Tri Sanskritic Bikash Kendra, Charing Baruwati village in Sivasagar.

The day-long programme included, in the morning session, flag hoisting, Smriti Tarpan, tree planting, and Banphee Puja. Later, an open session was held, chaired by Binud Gogoi, President of Charing Kendriya Me Dam Me Phe Parichalana Samiti.

Distinguished guests included Dr. Manjit Gogoi, Principal of Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College; Jyoti Prasad Gogoi, retired professor and former President of the Assam College Teachers Association (ACTA); Pramode Baruah, retired Deputy Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar, and Founder President of All Assam Tai Ahom Chatra Santha; and Kamaljyoti Gogoi, former Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar district.

During the meeting, the First King of Charing Chao Pulai Award was conferred on Rikheswar Buragohain, former President of Gaurisagar Anchalik Panchayat and prominent social worker. The meeting was attended by senior journalists Rajib Dutta and Padmaluchan Khanikar; Chiranjit Gogoi, president of the Reception Committee; Bipul Gogoi, executive president; Rajen Bharali, executive president of Charing Kendriya Me Dam Me Phe Parichalana Samiti; and several other dignitaries.

The souvenir Chamring, published on this occasion and edited by Bhaskarjyoti Borah, was unveiled by Girindra Kumar Gogoi, Principal of Durlav Chandra Gogoi Jokaichuk HS School, Charing.

The programme concluded with a colourful cultural night, inaugurated by Neelkamal Gogoi, Officer-in-Charge of Gaurisagar Police Station.

