Noted educator and social worker Chattapada Chakraborty passes away at 80

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The demise of Chattapada Chakraborty, a distinguished educator and devoted social worker, has cast a shadow of grief over Dhekiajuli and its adjoining areas. He passed away peacefully at around 5:00 am on January 19 at the Baptist Mission Christian Hospital in Tezpur after prolonged health complications related to high blood pressure. He was 80.

A retired teacher of Rabindra Pathsala L.P. School, Thelamara, Chattapada Chakraborty was more than an academician he was a mentor, a guide and a moral force within the community. Throughout his long teaching career, he remained committed to shaping young minds with values of discipline, sincerity and social responsibility. His contribution to education earned him the Assam Government's prestigious District Best Teacher Award, a recognition he wore with humility.

Even after retirement, Chakraborty continued to engage actively in social, cultural and community oriented activities, earning widespread respect and admiration. His life was marked by simplicity, integrity and an unassuming dedication to the welfare of society.

