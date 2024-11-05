Noted flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar enthralls students at MDKG college in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Flute exponent Pandit Ronu Majumdar enthralled the students and audience with his flute at MDKG college in Dibrugarh on Monday evening. Rupak Bhattacharjee on the tabla supported Pandit Ronu Majumdar which has mesmerized the audience. Pandit Ronu Majumdar on Monday performed at DPS, Dibrugarh at around 10 am.

Majumdar performed different ragas infront of the students at MDKG college. Later, he interacted with the students and cleared their doubts on Indian classical music.

The SPICMACAY Dibrugarh chapter organized the programme where Pandit Ronu Majumdar will perform in several schools and Dibrugarh University.

Pandit Ranendra Majumdar, popularly known as Pandit Ronu Majumdar is an Indian Classical Flutist. Pt. Ronu Majumdar began playing the flute under the guidance of his father Dr. Bhanu Majumdar, and then the late Pt. Lakshman Prasad Jaipurwale and finally the revered Pt. Vijay Raghav Rao. He has further received training from his grand guru Pt. Ravi Shankar. Majumdar’s music is rooted in the Maihar gharana which has musicians of eminence like Pt. Ravi Shankar and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan to its credit. Pt Ronu Majumdar has been awarded the ‘Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2014’, for his contribution to Hindustani Instrumental Music – Flute. He is a trendsetter, and is responsible for popularizing flute all across the globe. He has been the recipient of a number of awards over the years. Some of them include, the “All India Radio Award” in 1981, Aditya Vikram Birla Award in the year 1999, the National Kumar Gandharva Award, 2006, Pandit Jasraj Gaurav Puraskar in the year 2008, and the “Lifetime Achievement Award” by Navbharat Times, which was handed over by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.” He has worked with musical legends, namely Gulzar Sahab, R. D Burman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baaba Maal, Asha Bhosle, and Khayyam. He has worked on Pt. Ravi Shankar Ji’s album ‘Chants of India’. He has been a notable figure not only in the nation but also overseas with many international music releases & Hollywood hit like ‘Primary Colours.’ He has also done recordings for his album ‘Passages’ with Philip Glass. He has further collaborated with international legends like Ry Cooder, George Harrison, Michael Stipe, and John Hassels.

Pandit Ronu Majumdar’s musical oeuvre is multi-faceted and has traversed different geographical regions and genres of music. He has truly mastered not just the Indian classical music genre but also fusion music and Hind Cinema music. On the other hand, Rupak Bhattacharjee is a top grade artist of All India Radio and Doordarshan, and is one of the renowned Indian Classical Percussionist in the present time.

He was introduced to tabla, at the age of four, by his father Arun Bhattacharjee. He then began his training from Sri Mrinal Kanti Bakshi in Farrukhabad Style. Since the past 24 years, he has been under the able guidance of the living legend of Tabla, Panfit Anindo Chatterjee.

