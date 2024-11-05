Assam: Assault on elderly woman; AJSYP demands arrest of attackers within 24 hours

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The district unit of Anusuchita Jati Sangrami Yuva Parishad (AJSYP) on Monday expressed its concern over heinous attack on an elderly woman of Dimaruguri Amtol path and her minor grand daughter by the proprietor of a wine bar, located at Dimaruguri Amtol and two others on Friday evening. The district unit of the organization, seeking intervention of Superintendent of Police, Nagaon for immediate arrest of the culprit within next 24 hours, submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.

In the memorandum signed by Sanjib Das, Bishnu Hazarika, the state president and the state vice president of the organization respectively as well as Deep Jyoti Das, the district president of the organization, stated that Surajit Dey, the proprietor of the wine bar and two women Mousumi Mahanta and Deepanjali Das allegedly assaulted the elderly woman and her minor grand daughter. Besides, the organization alleged that the accused culprits were allegedly involved in threatening the old woman and her grand daughter to leave the house where they have been living for months,, so that they could occupy the land and the house.

The organization also alleged in the memorandum that the victim woman was admitted in a hospital soon after being seriously injured in the attack and an FIR was immediately lodged in Itachali town police outpost. But the police of Itachali town police outpost, paid little heed to her complaint, letting the culprits to be free from any legal action, the organization asserted further. Warning the police administration, the organization said, while addressing some local media persons here that if police will not be able to arrest all those three accused persons within next 24 hours, the organization will gherao Itachali town police outpost on Tuesday afternoon and will also call a ‘Nagaon bandh’ on November 6.

On Friday evening, the elderly woman and her minor grand daughter were severely thrashed by the three accused persons infront of the wine bar, located at Dimaruguri Amtol while the elderly woman along with her minor grand daughter went out for purchasing something from the local Dimaruguri market. On being informed, the local Itachali police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control without arresting anyone.

