Noted Goalparia artiste Abdul Karim Khan passes away at 77

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BILASIPARA: Noted Goalparia artiste Abdul Karim Khan passed away on Sunday after a short illness. He was 77. His last rites were held at Batapara cremation ground in the presence of a large number of people belonging to different castes and communities. The well-known singer, trainer, composer, and dance director left behind his wife, son, and one brother. Before cremation, his dead body was taken to the Bilasipara Sub-Divisional Public Library, where a one-minute silence was observed. Various organizations like Nath Jogi Sanmilani, Public Library, Bilasipara Senior Citizens Forum, and others offered floral tributes.

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