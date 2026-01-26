Noted music practitioner and radio artiste Pushpa Sharma dies at 90

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Eminent music practitioner and radio artiste Pushpa Sharma, a former resident of Kamargaon under Bokakhat sub-division and presently a resident of Milan Nagar, Dibrugarh, passed away on Saturday night at his residence due to age-related ailments. He was 90.

Pushpa Sharma served as a music teacher at Dibrugarh Balya Bhavan School and retired from service in 1998. He was a regular singer at the Dibrugarh radio station. At one time, he made a remarkable contribution to the musical landscape of Kamargaon. Several leading singers who later emerged from the Dibrugarh region were his students.

Also Read: Senior Congress worker Nawab Olet Ali passes away at 55 in Dibrugarh