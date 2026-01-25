Senior Congress worker Nawab Olet Ali passes away at 55 in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

Nazira: Nawab Olet Ali, a well-known youth social worker and treasurer of the Nazira Municipal Block Congress, passed away at the Dibrugarh Assam Medical College Hospital last Thursday. He was 55.

Ali, son of the late Congress leader Nawab Faiz Ali, had been suffering from kidney disease for some time. His death has been met with widespread grief, with many mourning his loss at his residence.

The funeral prayer was held at the Bortol Janaza House on Friday, attended by a large crowd. Ali is survived by his wife, two daughters, and elder brother Nawab Alhaza Ali, an ACS officer.

A humble and devout person, Ali’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the region, with the Congress party and the local community mourning his loss.

