Noted Nagaon lawyer and social leader Pradyut Kumar Bora passes away

NAGAON: Pradyut Kumar Bora, a noted lawyer and prominent figure in Nagaon, passed away at around 8 PM on Tuesday. He had been ill for quite some time.

Bora was a multifaceted personality who contributed significantly to various social and cultural activities. He was a former President of the Srimanta Sankar Mission, a leading voluntary organization in Northeast India. He also served as the former Chairman of the Nagaon Municipal Board and the Nagaon Bar Association.

Bora was one of the key organizers of the Nagaon Bhogali Bihu Utsav and a founding member of the Nagaon Tennis Club. He was also a founding member of the Asom Gana Parishad and Kolongpar Vidyapith.

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across Nagaon, with many prominent personalities including local MLA Rupak Sarmah, former Minister Girindra Kumar Baruah, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former Minister Rakibul Hussain, and former MLA Dr Durlav Chamua paid their condolences. Various organizations, including the Srimanta Sankar Mission, Nagaon Bar Association, Nagaon Municipal Board, and Nagaon Bhogali Bihu Utsav Samiti, also expressed their condolences. Bora is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and other relatives.

