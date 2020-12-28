Noted physician of Doomdooma Yogendra Prasad Ojha's demise mourned

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Dr Yogendra Prasad Ojha (72), a popular doctor and proprietor of Dr Ojha's Nursing Home at Wood Road, passed away on Saturday due to heart ailment. He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters.

He had his early education at Doomdooma and after obtaining MBBS degree from Bhagalpur University, Bihar, he started private practice at Doomdooma during the early 80s and soon became a busy medical practitioner because of his hard labour and ever-ready attitude to attend to patients on emergency at any time. He was closely associated with a good number of socio-cultural and educational institutions. He was former presidents of Doomdooma Rotary Club, Assam Science Society, Doomdooma branch, Lotus Academy Education and Welfare Trust, Jawahar Hindi High School DrYogendra Prasad Ojha ,Doomdoomamanagement committee, besides being a member of the governing body, Doomdooma College, and vice-president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Doomdooma Branch.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames on Sunday at Doomdooma Smashan Ghat. All shops and establishments downed their shutters from 1 pm to 3 pm as a mark of respect to his funeral procession. His death was widely mourned by a good number of organizations, including, Doomdooma Municipal Board, Doomdooma Press Club, Assam Science Society, Doomdooma Branch, Assam Science Writers'Assoc-iation, Lotus Academy, IMA, Doomdooma Branch, Ellora Vigyan Mancha, Tinisukia Zila Xahitya Xabha, Senior Citizens' Association and others.