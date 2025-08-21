Noted Sivasagar Photographer Sukumar Dey Passes Away at 52

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A pall of gloom has descended on Sivasagar following the demise of noted local photographer Sukumar Dey (Suku), a resident of Amolapatty in the town. He passed away on Monday night at Jorhat Medical College and was 52 years old at the time of his death.

Dey, a talented photographer associated with Subham Studio in Sivasagar, was widely admired for his skill and dedication. His sudden passing has been deeply mourned across the community.

Several organizations, including the Dikhowporia Sanmilita Yuva Sangha, Binapani Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Devalaya Management Committee, and Shantiban Smashan Committee, expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Known as a devout and humble individual, Dey’s loss has created a deep void among his friends, colleagues, and well-wishers.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, grandchildren, and a large extended family. On Tuesday, his last rites were performed at the Shantiban Smashan near Thanamukh in the presence of a large gathering of relatives and friends.

