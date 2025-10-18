World Food Day Observed at Jagiroad College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Department of Chemistry, in association with the IQAC of Jagiroad College, observed the World Food Day 2025 with enthusiastic participation from around 100 students representing the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. The global theme for this year’s celebration was ‘Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future.’

The programme began with an introductory address by Anamika Sikdar, a student of BSc 3rd Semester (Chemistry), who explained the objectives and significance of observing World Food Day. Dr Gopi Adhikari, Head of the Department of Chemistry, delivered an enlightening speech on food adulteration and food safety, emphasizing the importance of consuming pure and nutritious food for a healthy life. He further explained how the young generation wastes money on fast foods such as chow mein, burgers, and fried chips, which were costly and rich in salt, oil, and chemicals. Associate Professor Subrata Pal from the Department of Botany spoke on the need for a balanced diet, underlining the essential roles of proteins and carbohydrates in human growth and energy. He also highlighted the importance of natural, colourful foods from nature while cautioning against processed and artificially coloured foods. Dr Utpal Rajguru from the Department of Zoology urged the students to avoid junk food and carbonated drinks, highlighting the long-term health hazards associated with poor food choices.

Finally, Dr Chitta Ranjan Sarkar, Associate Professor of Chemistry and IQAC Coordinator, explained the Vedic concept of ‘Annam Brahma,’ meaning ‘Food is Divine.’ He reminded that without food, there would be no life, no health, and no strength. Dr Sarkar also elaborated on the ‘Poor but Healthy’ mantra, drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata, where Lord Sri Krishna preferred simple food at Vidura’s house over royal dishes at Duryodhana’s palace. He concluded that the true value of food lies not in its price, but in its purity and nourishment.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Arup Biswas, a student of BSc 3rd Semester (Chemistry).

