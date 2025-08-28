Noted tribal politician Samar Brahma Choudhury remembered on 34th Death Anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A noted Bodo leader, politician, writer, and founder of the Plains Tribal Council of Assam (PTCA), was remembered on his 34th death anniversary at Adabari in Kokrajhar on Wednesday. Floral tributes were offered to Choudhury and his son Erakdao Brahma Choudhury, who were assassinated in 1991 at their residence in Kokrajhar. A memorial lecture was also organized, and a booklet authored by Anu Rani Basumatary, retired Headteacher of Gossaigaon Girl’s Higher Secondary School, was released on the occasion. The programme was attended by President of Dularai Bodo Samaj Benudhar Basumatary, Sahitya Akademi awardee and retired Professor of Kokrajhar Govt College, Anjali Basumatary, filmmaker Jwngdao Bodosa, village gaonbura, local residents, family members and well-wishers.

