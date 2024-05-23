Assam: International Day for biological diversity celebrated in Nowgong College (Autonomous)

NAGAON: The Eco Club unit of Nowgong College (Autonomous) in collaboration with the NSS unit celebrated the International Day for biological diversity with the theme, “Be part of the plan” at Nowgong College on Wednesday.

The proceedings of the event was mentored by Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia, coordinator of the Eco Club unit while Dr Ranjit Kr Mazindar, principal of Nowgong College, delivered the welcome address, urging participants to actively support biodiversity preservation and protection.

The theme “Be part of the plan” was elaborated and encouraged active participation in biodiversity initiatives. Pahi Mahanta, an alumnus and NSS volunteer of Nowgong College and a former fellow of the Chief Minister’s Climate Resilience Village Fellowship 2023, were present as the resource person in the event. She provided insights into various biodiversity conservation activities conducted through NSS.

On the occasion, a poster making competition on the theme biodiversity of Assam were also organized among NSS volunteers. Over 200 students as well as NSS volunteers participated in the competition.

