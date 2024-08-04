Lekhapani Hostel Suicide Incident: Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav addresses media

DIGBOI: Top cop of the district IPS Abhijit Gurav briefing media on Saturday afternoon said that police has taken a strong cognizance of a tragic incident involving the unatural death of a tenth standard student in hostel located within the premises of St Paul School on Thursday intervening night.

“The police officials including the SDPO has been monitoring the case from day one and we are hopeful to land with final rationale conclusion within 30 days,” Gurav said adding, “I have assigned the Additional SP Tinsuka to investigate the case.”

The deceased had returned to hostel on Wednesday after the summer break and was about to attend the classes the next day from August 1. Tragically, the corpse of the student was found hanging in the room at the intervening night with legs on the ground.

“We have engaged ourselves to the fullest and have been leaving no stone unturned to reach to a definite conclusion in regard to the case already registered at Lakhapani police station,” the SP said, adding enough evidences has been collected, post mortem report referred and statements recorded.

“According to reports of the post mortem, it is a case of suicide, however any material evidences in the case if possessed by anyone may be shared to police for needful consideration,” the SP said.

Claiming the entire process as scientific the SP told that even the postmortem was conducted with on-camera environment for transparency leaving no scope for apprehension.

“I urge the family members and other stakeholders to repose faith in the investigation process and coperate the agency in its efforts to reach to a definite and fair conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Margherita SDPO when asked about the findings in the case told that enough material evidences including circumstantial were secured by police except for the hard disk connected to surveillance cameras covering the hostel and school premises that went missing from the room leaving other gadgets at sixes and sevens.

According to the SDPO, the video footages and photographs of the aggrieved people causing loss to property in the school premises were also collected.

“There were 8 more students in the hostel who had reportedly noticed some unatural behaviour of the deceased the same night’, said the SDPO Margherita adding we have recorded their statesments too.

“The deceased using his father’s mobile was also surfing on irrelevant topic involving means to end one’s life,” Lekhapani OC Nitumoni Changmai said.

Meanwhile, other minor suspects held earlier for statements were also handed over to their respective parents and guardians.

