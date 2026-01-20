NRL completes world’s longest HDD crossing for crude oil pipeline in the Brahmaputra

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) has achieved a historic milestone on January 17 under the PNCPL Project with the successful completion of the Brahmaputra River HDD crossing— the world’s longest river crossing for a 26-inch crude oil pipeline.

NRL announced the successful completion of the Brahmaputra River crossing using advanced Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) technology with intersection methodology, spanning a length of 4,058 meters, marking a significant achievement under the Paradip–Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline (PNCPL) Project, a key component of the Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP).

Despite challenging geographical constraints of accessibility and site conditions, the project teams showcased exceptional technical capability, meticulous planning, and sustained execution to accomplish this significant crossing. NRL stated that the achievement reflected effective teamwork among NRL, EIL, and M/s Trenchless, supported by synchronized actions across various departments, and active support from district administration and public at large.

