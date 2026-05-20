NSS Special Camp Concludes at Lezaihola Janomukh L.P. School in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: The NSS Unit of Women’s College, Tinsukia, successfully concluded its seven-day Annual Special Camping Programme at Lezaihola Janomukh L.P. School, located in Janomukh village of Tinsukia district. The camp, held from May 11 to May 17, 2026, provided NSS volunteers with an opportunity to explore and experience different aspects of rural life while engaging in various social service activities.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of NSS Programme Officers Gagan Talukdar and Puja Sorong. The camp was inaugurated by Malabika Das Hazarika, Vice-Principal of Women’s College, Tinsukia. In her inaugural speech, she encouraged students and volunteers to work for the betterment of society and contribute positively to community development.

The inaugural session was also attended by Minakhi Gogoi, Head Teacher of the school, along with Bina Chetry, Rani Baruah and several other dignitaries.

During the camp, volunteers organized classroom teaching sessions, drawing competitions and quiz competitions for school students. A self-defence training session was also conducted by NSS volunteers to empower children with basic techniques for personal safety during emergencies.

As part of the awareness drive, volunteers carried out door-to-door visits in the village to educate residents about digital frauds and cybercrimes and informed them about ways to avoid online scams and cheating. The closing ceremony was graced by Dr. Jumli Nath, Asst. Professor of Sanskrit & Bhagyalakhi Gogoi, Asst. Professor of Economics of Women's College, Tinsukia. The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where winners of various competitions were awarded trophies and certificates, stated a press release.

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