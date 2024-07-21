NSS Unit of Bordubi Higher Secondary School in Tinsukia District Concludes Three-Day Camp

TINSUKIA : The three-day special camp conducted by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Bordubi Higher Secondary School in Tinsukia district successfully concluded recently with the planting of paddy in over one bigha of paddy field near the school belonging to one Pradeep Baruah by the NSS volunteers of the school. The programme officer of the NSS Unit and subject teacher of the school, Dipti Borgohain, led the planting programme. Before planting of the paddy, NSS Programme Officer Dipti Borgohain felicitated the owner of the land, Pradeep Baruah, with a phulam gamocha. As a part of the camp, the NSS volunteers cleaned the weekly market shed of the Kuwaripathar area, situated around two kilometers from Bordubi and the premises of Bordubi Higher Secondary School.

Also Read: Rising Cases of Japanese Encephalitis and Dengue in Golaghat District, 55 Infections Detected

Also watch :