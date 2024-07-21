Rising Cases of Japanese Encephalitis and Dengue in Golaghat District, 55 Infections Detected

GOLAGHAT: Japanese encephalitis and dengue cases, surprisingly, have been rising in Golaghat district. A total of 55 cases of Japanese encephalitis, dengue, and malaria have been detected in Golaghat district so far.

Many people have been affected by Japanese encephalitis in the entire state as well as in Golaghat district after the floods. In Golaghat district, 55 people have been affected by Japanese encephalitis-like disease since January. According to Ranjit Bhuyan, Joint Director of Health Services, Golaghat, 55 people have been affected not only by Japanese encephalitis but also other diseases. A total of nine people have been diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis in the district. Most of these patients have been affected in the district’s Sarupathar, Morangi, Kamarbandha Ali, and Charingia areas. Apart from this, 25 people have been affected so far by dengue, and all of them have already recovered.

