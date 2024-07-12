SSB Rangia and NSS Conduct Disaster Management Camp at Palara, Emphasize Youth Role in Society

Rangia : The Relief & Rescue Team (RRT) of Sector head quarter, Sashatra Seema Bal(SSB) Rangia under the guidance and directions of DIG Rajiv Rana, SHQ SSB Rangia in collaboration with National Service Scheme (NSS) unit Puthimari Higher Secondary School near Rangia, organized a special camp on disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery under the theme “Youth for healthy Society” in Nabyajyoti Club, at Palara under the sub division of Rangia on Wednesday.

The Officer in-charge of RRT SHQ Rangia informed the participants with PowerPoint presentations on disaster management, which related to natural & man made disaster and the means to rescue operations of the victims and safety precautions. ASI B.S Deori, head constable Dhanendra Sahu, and the team of RRT SHQ Rangia took classes on rescue & relief work with practical demonstrations on rescue from drowning, with the help of improvised methods & other equipments.

The NSS students along with all the participants were made acquainted and familiarise with the equipments & gadgets, rescue tactics, methods with practical exposure, first aid, Medical First Responder (MFR), Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) & fire fighting etc. Retired Principal Ganesh Chandra Sharma, along with the present Principal, teachers, students, NSS members and the general public of the locality participated in the camp.

Apart from disaster management, the officer requested the participants to play positive roles as a responsible citizens to control the menace of suicidal tendency in the society by spreading awareness. The students also expressed their excitement after joining the camp.

Also Read: Tamulpur District Holds Key Meetings on Livelihood Projects and Women's Empowerment Initiatives

Also watch :