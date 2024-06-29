Assam: NSS Unit of Gargaon College Leads Cleanliness Drive and Promotes Cashless Economy Awareness

SIVASAGAR: The NSS Unit of Gargaon College organized a cleanliness drive within the college premises and nearby areas on Thursday. Under the leadership of Dr. Rimjim Borah, Programme Officer of NSS Unit, the event saw enthusiastic participation from over 30 NSS volunteers, who dedicated their time and effort to clean and beautify the college grounds and nearby areas. The drive began in the early hours of the morning, with volunteers gathering at the college’s main gate. Equipped with cleaning supplies such as brooms, dustpans, and garbage bags, the participants spread out across various sections of the campus. Their collective efforts resulted in a noticeably cleaner and more pleasant environment for students and staff alike.

In a parallel effort to promote the government's vision of a cashless and digital economy, the NSS Unit also conducted an awareness programme at Balighat Market. The event aimed to educate and sensitize the local community about the benefits and practices of a cashless economy. More than fifty people were sensitized during this programme, which included digital payment methods such as UPI, mobile banking, and the use of digital wallets.

Volunteers provided practical demonstrations on how to perform cashless transactions, addressing common concerns and questions from the attendees. The programme highlighted the advantages of a digital economy, such as enhanced security, convenience, and the potential for increased financial inclusion. Both events were a testament to the NSS Unit’s commitment to societal development and their proactive role in supporting national initiatives. The cleanliness drive not only improved the college environment but also fostered a sense of responsibility among the volunteers. The Digital India programme, on the other hand, empowered the local community with knowledge and tools to embrace a cashless future.

Educationist and columnist Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta, the Principal of the Gargaon College, lauded the volunteers for their dedication and hard work. He emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in educational institutions and expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire others to contribute to the college’s upkeep.

