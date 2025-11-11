NSS unit of Jagiroad College conducts cleanliness drive at Zubeen Kshetra

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The NSS unit of Jagiroad College organized a cleanliness drive on November 8 at Zubeen Kshetra as a part of the Sardar@150 event activities. It is to be mentioned that the Sardar@150 is a government initiative to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The programme was conducted under the guidance and support of the college Principal, Dr Bhaben Chandra Neog, and the team led by the NSS Programme Officer, Dr Gargi Phukon, Assistant Professor in the Assamese Department of the College.

A team of 56 NSS active volunteers enthusiastically participated in the cleanliness drive, contributing their time and efforts towards maintaining cleanliness and spreading awareness about hygiene and community responsibility. The committee members of Zubeen Khetra welcomed the move and extended their cooperation during the cleanliness drive, ensuring the success of the event.

