Morigaon Observes National Press Day with Call to Uphold Trust and Safety in Journalism

Morigaon: The 59th National Press Day was observed in Morigaon on Sunday with a programme organised by the Morigaon District Administration in collaboration with the Morigaon District Journalist Association (MDJA). The event was held at Pabitora Hut and saw the participation of journalists, officials and members of the public.
Chief Executive Editor of News Live, Chaya Moni Bhuyan, attended the programme as the keynote speaker. Speaking on this year’s theme, “Ensure Safety in Trustworthiness of Journalism Amidst Obfuscation Information,” she urged journalists to remain sincere, devoted and steady in their profession despite various challenges.
Bhuyan said that journalists must not allow self-doubt to weaken their commitment, adding that confidence and honesty are essential to build a trustworthy media environment. Sharing her personal journey, she said she had never imagined becoming a journalist, but grew up in a joint family where she received constant encouragement to work boldly and do good for society.
She recalled her early experiences in journalism and expressed happiness over being selected to travel with other reporters to the United States to cover developments linked to the 2001 World Trade Centre tragedy. According to her, such opportunities come only when one remains dedicated to the profession.
Earlier, Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tiwari welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of responsible journalism in the present time. A felicitation ceremony, organised under the initiative of MDJA president Ajit Sarma, honoured journalists for their contributions. DDC Arpa Baglary, Senior SP Prakash Sonowal, ADCs, COs, MDJA secretary Guljarilal Sarma and several media workers also attended the programme.
As part of the National Press Day celebrations, the Morigaon District Administration felicitated four senior journalists, Paramananda Deka, Jitumoni Nath, Pranab Goswami and Manabendra Dev Nath. They were honoured with traditional gamusas, xorai, and citations in recognition of their long service and dedication to journalism.