Morigaon Observes National Press Day with Call to Uphold Trust and Safety in Journalism

Morigaon: The 59th National Press Day was observed in Morigaon on Sunday with a programme organised by the Morigaon District Administration in collaboration with the Morigaon District Journalist Association (MDJA). The event was held at Pabitora Hut and saw the participation of journalists, officials and members of the public.

Chief Executive Editor of News Live, Chaya Moni Bhuyan, attended the programme as the keynote speaker. Speaking on this year’s theme, “Ensure Safety in Trustworthiness of Journalism Amidst Obfuscation Information,” she urged journalists to remain sincere, devoted and steady in their profession despite various challenges.

Bhuyan said that journalists must not allow self-doubt to weaken their commitment, adding that confidence and honesty are essential to build a trustworthy media environment. Sharing her personal journey, she said she had never imagined becoming a journalist, but grew up in a joint family where she received constant encouragement to work boldly and do good for society.