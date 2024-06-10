Numaligarh: Miscreants Hurl Stones At Golaghat-Bound Night Super Bus

NUMALIGARH: A harrowing incident took place in Assam's Golaghat district as a passenger bus travelling from Guwahati to Golaghat was met with a sudden ambush.
The incident unfolded when a group of unknown miscreants targeted the night super bus by hurling stones near Bishnu Mandir in the Numaligarh area of Golaghat district during the wee hours of Monday.
As per reports, the unidentified miscreants launched this surprise assault on the night super bus bearing registration number AS 05C 9200.
Fortunately, no untoward incident has been reported so far with zero casualties or injuries.
The bus driver recounted the horrifying experience by saying that some miscreants hurled stones aiming at him and the handyman of the moving bus while it reached a turning near Bishnu Mandir in Numaligarh.
The driver added that the assailants targeted the wind shield of the bus. He further went on to say that another similar incident was reported earlier in the same area.
Swift action ensued as the driver immediately filed a police complaint in this regard and urged the local police to launch a detailed investigation into the matter.
It is worth mentioning that incidents of this sort emphasizes the safety concerns faced by passengers and transport workers and also sheds light on the need to beef up security measures along vulnerable routes.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, a Guwahati-bound night super bus from Silchar veered off the road and overturned during the late hours of April 4.
The mishap occurred near Brishyrnot in Lumshnong in Jowai Badarpur NH.
East Jaintia Hills administration informed that there was no report of casualty, though a few passengers sustained minor injuries. The bus carrying nearly 20 passengers met with the accident at around 11.15 pm on Thursday, the source informed.