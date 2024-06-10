Numaligarh: Miscreants Hurl Stones At Golaghat-Bound Night Super Bus

NUMALIGARH: A harrowing incident took place in Assam's Golaghat district as a passenger bus travelling from Guwahati to Golaghat was met with a sudden ambush.

The incident unfolded when a group of unknown miscreants targeted the night super bus by hurling stones near Bishnu Mandir in the Numaligarh area of Golaghat district during the wee hours of Monday.

As per reports, the unidentified miscreants launched this surprise assault on the night super bus bearing registration number AS 05C 9200.

Fortunately, no untoward incident has been reported so far with zero casualties or injuries.