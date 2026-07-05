Numaligarh: One Killed, Another Critically Injured in Head-On Collision on NH-39

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: A tragic road accident occurred on Friday afternoon at Kanaighat on National Highway 39 under Numaligarh police station, when a speeding motorcycle collided head-on with a four-wheeler. The motorcycle rider, Abbas Ali, died on the spot, while another person, identified as Iliyas Orang, sustained critical injuries and was referred to Jorhat for advanced medical treatment.

The luxury Tata vehicle involved in the accident has been seized by the police, who have initiated an investigation into the incident.

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