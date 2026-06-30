Wild Elephant Strays onto Road in Numaligarh, Damages Scooter and Disrupts Traffic

Guwahati: Today morning a wild elephant triggered panic among residents and commuters at Nim Alibari in Numaligarh after it wandered onto the main road in search of food, briefly disrupting traffic and damaging a parked scooter.

As per eyewitnesses, the elephant emerged from a nearby forested area and entered the busy stretch, catching motorists and pedestrians by surprise. The animal reportedly roamed around the area for some time, forcing vehicles to come to a halt as people waited for it to move away safely.

During its movement, the elephant allegedly damaged a scooter parked along the roadside. However, no injuries to people were reported in the incident.

The presence of the elephant caused temporary traffic congestion, with motorists exercising caution and avoiding any attempt to provoke the animal. After spending a brief period on the road, the elephant eventually returned towards the nearby forest, allowing normal traffic movement to resume.

Incidents of wild elephants straying into human settlements have become increasingly common in Numaligarh. Forest and forest department have repeatedly urged residents to maintain a safe distance from such animals and immediately inform officials to ensure the safety of both people and wildlife.