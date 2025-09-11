Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Xahitya Xabha celebrates Sudhakantha’s birthday

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: At the initiative of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), the Numaligarh Refinery Branch Xahitya Xabha, in collaboration with the Public Centre, celebrated the birth centenary of Sudhakantha, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. One hundred lamps were lit in front of the statue of Sudhakantha at the NRL Krishitiban, and over five hundred people collectively rendered the timeless song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ (Humans live for humanity). The programme, inaugurated with the lighting of the first lamp by NRL’s Technical Director Girish Kumar Bora, was attended by Bokakhat sub-divisional officers Tapan Deka and Rashika Shyam, Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha president Bonti Bora, Chief General Manager Manjit Kumar Bora, and Ghanshyam Hazarika, among others.

