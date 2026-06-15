Numaligarh: Wild Elephant Damages School Building and Midday Meal Supplies

A Correspondent

Numaligarh: A wild elephant created havoc and severely damaged Kathoni Tea Garden Primary School, which falls under the Morangi Revenue Circle within the jurisdiction of the Bokial Forest Range Office, on the previous night. The elephant broke parts of the school building and caused extensive damage to furniture and other school property. It also consumed rice stored for the school’s midday meal scheme, resulting in significant losses.

Also Read: Elephant Calf Rescued from Deepor Beel After Getting Separated from Herd