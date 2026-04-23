Tea workers hold massive protest at Numaligarh Tea Estate over unresolved issues

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A massive protest was carried out on Tuesday at the Numaligarh tea estate under the initiative of the ATTSA Numaligarh sub-branch, with support from the tea garden committee and tea workers, demanding resolution of several long-standing issues.

As part of the programme, a large rally was organized, followed by a two-hour sit-in demonstration. Workers marched with banners and placards in their hands. During the protest, slogans such as 'save the tea garden workers,' 'exploitation of workers will not be tolerated,' and 'resolve workers' issues' echoed throughout the estate.

According to ATTSA representatives, the workers were compelled to launch this democratic protest because the tea estate management had failed to address their long-pending problems. The organization alleged that despite submitting multiple memoranda earlier to inform the authorities about these issues, no positive response had been received.

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