Numaligarh–Bokakhat NH-37 turns into a ‘death trap’: Frequent fatal accidents due to lack of repair

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: National Highway 37, known as one of the state’s lifelines, has now turned into a death trap for commuters. Particularly, the stretch from Numaligarh to Bokakhat has become severely dilapidated, causing sleepless nights for the general public. Large potholes scattered across the road have made this stretch extremely dangerous.

Although the highway from Numaligarh to Kaliabor was approved for expansion into a four-lane road, the work has not yet been implemented in reality.

The massive, pond-like potholes along the Numaligarh–Bokakhat stretch are leading to frequent minor and major accidents every day. Due to the deteriorated condition of the road, both pedestrians and drivers—including those operating heavy vehicles—are facing extreme difficulties. Several people have already lost their lives prematurely on this road, triggering strong public outrage in the area.

One of the most alarming aspects is the risk faced by schoolchildren. Young students who commute to school in e-rickshaws or small vehicles are particularly vulnerable. Even a slight lapse in attention by drivers or a minor mistake could result in a serious accident at any moment.

Surprisingly, the Public Works Department has shown little concern regarding the repair of this damaged stretch. Despite repeated demands from local residents, the department has allegedly remained indifferent.

On the other hand, the residence of Bokakhat’s elected representative, Minister Atul Bora, is located near Nahorjan along this very stretch. Locals have expressed anger, alleging that no significant steps were taken during his tenure to scientifically repair the road near his own constituency and residence.

Frustrated by the government’s and the department’s apathy, the public is now raising a pressing question: “How many more lives must be lost before the government takes action?” The local residents have issued a strong warning to the administration, demanding immediate repair of the road to ensure safe and smooth transportation.

Also Read: Guwahati Road Accident: Three Young Women Killed After Car Rams Parked Truck Near Mathgharia