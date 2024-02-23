OBITUARY Akanmai Devi

The retired BDO, writer and noted social and cultural activist of Nagaon Milanpur area, octogenarian Akanmai Devi (Mahanta) breathed her last due to her old age ailments at her Milanpur residence on Tuesday night. She was 83. Born in 1942 at Batadroba Shoulguri Xatra in Nagaon district, she joined as district women welfare officer, Jorhat in 1976 and rendered her services at various places. She retired from her services as a block development officer of Pub Kaliabor Development Block in 2000. It’s unfortunate to mention here that although she was retired, yet she did not receive any benefits of retirement from the government including, pension, gratuity, etc till date due to some inconvenience in her service book.

Akanmai Devi (Mahanta) was associated with several socio-cultural and literary organisations till her death. She leaves behind two sons, daughters-in-law and a host of relatives. Several organisations as well as other dignitaries of the small town expressed grief over her demise and also paid tributes to her. Akanmai Devi (Mahanta) is the mother of senior police official and noted Assamese novelist-cum-story teller SP Mugdhajyoti Mahanta and social activist and businessman Minku Mahanta.

Also Read: Chilarai Award 2024 to Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia on occasion of Bir Chilarai Divas

Also Watch: