Obituary: Amar Sarma

Amar Sarma, a well-known theatre activist of Assam and a former Secretary of Asam Natta Sanmilan, passed away at a non-governmental hospital here on Thursday morning. Sarma, who had suffered from a stroke a few days ago, was 75 years old when he passed away. Born at Baligaon, Sarma, an engineer by profession, had retired as Workshop Superintendent of the Prince of Wales Institute of Jorhat. A powerful stage actor and director, Sarma was associated with several socio-cultural organizations including Jorhat Theatre, Baligaon Sanmilani Natya Mandir, Jagya Mandir and Dipankar Vidyapeeth. He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter, besides a host of relatives and admirers. His last rites were performed at the Garamur cremation ground.

