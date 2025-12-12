Obituary: Munin Borthakur

Veteran social worker, founder member of Jagiroad College, Jagiroad Lions Club, Jagiroad Development Authority, Jagiroad Senior Citizen Forum, and many more organizations, Munin Borthakur, passed away on Wednesday night at his residence here. He was 93 and left behind two sons and one daughter with many more relatives. He was suffering from a prolonged old-age-related illness. His death has been deeply mourned and floral tributes paid by many organizations including the Dry Fish Merchants Association, Jagiroad College, Lions Club, Jagiroad Press Club, Jagiroad Xahitya Xabha, Arpita, Lekhika Samaroh Samity, and Baruary Durga Puja Samity among others.

Also Read: Obituary: Sunmoni Hazarika