Obituary: Ansuiya Devi Sharma

Ansuiya Devi Sharma (Rinwa), wife of noted businessman and social worker Keshav Dev Sharma and mother of Bikram Sharma, former President, Lions Club of Hojai Royals, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75 after a long illness. She was known for her simple lifestyle, kind nature, and strong belief in religious and social values. Her gentle personality and dedication to helping others earned her respect in the community. Her funeral procession was held on Thursday from her residence at Jugal Kishore Kedia Road to the Hojai Bhootnath crematorium, where she was given a final farewell by her son Bikram Sharma and her family members in presence of well-wishers. Sharma leaves behind her husband, two sons, three daughters, and a large extended family. Her life will be remembered for her kindness, humility, and religious work.

