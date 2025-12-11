Obituary: Sunmoni Hazarika

Sunmoni Hazarika, an amiable youth and a resident of Malorgaon, Sootea breathed his last due to kidney related ailments at his residence today. He was 37. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Sootea area. He was suffering from kidney related ailments for a long time and was undergoing treatment for the last two years. Organizations including Malorgaon VDC, youth organizations paid rich tributes before the last rites were performed. He leaves behind his mother, a sister besides a host of relatives.

