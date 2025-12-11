Veteran Assam Movement Leader Prafulla Kumar Baishya Passes Away at 67

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Prafulla Kumar Baishya (67 years), a fearless leader of the historic Assam Movement and a highly respected social figure from the Gelabil area of Orang, passed away at 5 am on Tuesday at Metro Hospital, Khanapara, Guwahati, after a prolonged illness involving stroke, liver, and kidney complications. His demise has plunged Orang, Rowta, Mazbat, and the wider Udalguri area into deep mourning.

During the peak of the Assam Movement, Baishya travelled extensively across the undivided Darrang district, mobilizing the masses in the movement against illegal immigration. From his student life, he remained devoted to social service and played a key role in the establishment of several important institutions, including the Orang Unit of Rongali Bihu Committee, Gelabil Navamilan Sangha Library, Gelabil Krishna Guru Seva Ashram, Shaheed Dipen Sharma Middle English School, and Gelabil Higher Secondary School.

He was the first Krishna Guru devotee of the Orang area and also served as the President of the Managing and Development Committee of Gelabil Higher Secondary School. In his early years, he was also a talented and well-known actor before dedicating his life fully to social service.

Condolences have poured in from educators, social organizations, journalists, and the general public across the area. He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters, daughter-in-law, and a grandson. With his passing, Orang has lost a fearless leader and a devoted son of the soil.

Also Read: Assam: Bokakhat resident passes away suddenly at workplace in Bengaluru