Obituary: Ashok Ch. Das

Ashok Ch. Das, left for his heavenly abode on 10th January 2026. Born in 1952, to Khitish Ch. Das and Reena Das of Graham Bazar, Dibrugarh, he demonstrated excellence in sports and had tremendous grip of subjects ranging from flora & fauna to tea.

As a student he actively took part during the Assam Agitation and was actively involved in student politics.

Ashok Das started his tea career as a young man in his twenties and worked in the tea industry until the last week of his life. His passion for tea and its value addition, he made tea wine from the scratch without using any advance machineries. His contribution to the tea industry is undeniably tremendous. He leaves behind his two daughters, son-in-laws and four grand children, who were all by his side during his last breath. We pray for the departed soul and we hope his soul finds peace and may he attain moksha.

Also Read: Obituary: Kirti Nath