Obituary

Barindra Bhuyan, a resident of College Road, Barpeta, passed away in the early hours of February 28, 2026, at a private nursing home in Guwahati. He was 77.

An eminent educationist and noted social worker from Barpeta, the late Bhuyan retired as Assistant Director from the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam. He served as the president of the Governing Body of Barpeta College, Barpeta Law College and Barpeta Girls’ College, among others, and remained closely associated with several educational institutions in Barpeta. He is survived by his wife, his only daughter, his son-in-law and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers.

