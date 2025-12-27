Obituary: Basudev Sarma

Basudev Sarma, a pious man, known social worker, and a resident of Samar Dalani here, breathed his last due to an age-related-ailment at his residence on Thursday evening. He was 96. He was a founder member of Jharna Pani LPS established in 1958 and had served as a secretary of the school management committee. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural and religious organizations. Representatives of various socio-cultural organizations of the area paid rich tributes before the last rites were performed on Friday morning. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the greater Samar Dalani area. He leaves behind his five sons besides many relatives.

Also Read: Obituary: Amar Sarma