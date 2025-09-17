Obituary: Bhaskar Baruah

Bhaskar Baruah, a young entrepreneur and resident of Amulapatty in Nagaon, passed away on Monday night while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. He was 50 years old.

Baruah, popularly known as Piku, had been suffering from a complex illness for some time. He was a well-known figure in Nagaon, actively involved in various social activities. Baruah had previously been associated with the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party, and had served as a member of the Nagaon district committee.

He had established a successful business venture, opening a hotel called ‘Bhogali’ near the Assam State Transport Corporation bus stand in Nagaon. His amiable and virtuous nature had earned him a reputation as a successful young entrepreneur. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves across Nagaon, with many paying tributes to his memory. Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarmah expressed deep condolences, stating that Baruah’s demise is a significant loss for the people of Nagaon. Sarmah offered his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Former Minister Girindra Kumar Baruah, Nagaon Municipal Board Deputy Chairman Simanta Bora, former MLA Dr Durlav Chamua, Nagaon District Congress, and Nagaon District NSUI also paid their respects to the departed soul.

Baruah leaves behind his wife and other relatives. His passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

