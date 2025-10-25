Obituary: Bijoy Borthakur

Bijoy (Dipu) Borthakur, an Assistant Manager with Audi Guwahati, passed away on Thursday at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital after a protracted illness. He was 39. Late Borthakur who settled in Guwahati, had hailed from Halem in Biswanath district.

A hardworking man, he was popular among all for his amiable nature. He had donated his eyes for the needy. Late Borthakur leaves behind his mother, wife, a brother, a daughter, and other relatives. Borthakur’s untimely death was widely mourned by Biswanath District Yuva Brahman Samaj, the management and employees of Audi Guwahati, Amtolabori Shiva Mandir Committee and others.

