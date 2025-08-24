Women’s Convention of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Held in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a significant step towards empowering women in the trade union movement, the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Officers’ Association (AGVBOA) and the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Employees’ Association (AGVBEA) jointly organized a Women’s Convention at a hotel in Tezpur on Saturday. The convention aimed at strengthening and creating a common platform for women officers and employees of the bank to actively engage in the larger trade union struggle.

The programme was inaugurated by Karabi Saikia Karan, Chief Executive Officer of Tezpur Zilla Parishad, who lauded the initiative and highlighted the importance of women’s participation in decision-making spaces.

Attending as the chief guest, Lalngaihhami Pachuao, chairperson of the Women’s Sub-Committee of the All India Regional Rural Bank Employees’ Association (AIRRBEA), spoke about the evolving role of women in the banking sector and urged the participants to stand united in addressing workplace issues. Delivering the keynote address, N. Meena, Convenor of the Women’s Sub-Committee of AIRRBEA, emphasized the need for collective action to secure rights and dignity for women employees across Regional Rural Banks. AGVBOA General Secretary, Nupur Bora, and AGVBEA General Secretary, Samiron Medhi, were also present and extended their support to the women members.

A large number of women officers and staff members of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank participated in the convention. The discussions centered on crucial themes such as the status of women in India, ensuring safety and security of women at workplaces, the various challenges faced by Regional Rural Bank employees, and strategies to formulate a future course of action.

The convention, seen as a landmark initiative, underscored the collective objective of AGVBOA and AGVBEA to empower, organize, and mobilize their women members, thereby enabling them to emerge as an active and effective force in the trade union movement.

