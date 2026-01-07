Obituary: Deben Chandra Nath

A founder teacher of Monai Jaisiddhi High School, a socially active personality of Jamuguri-Bamunbari area here, Deben Chandra Nath passed away on Sunday night at around 9 pm. He was rushed to a private nursing home here due to a stroke on December 29. Following his critical condition, he was shifted to Guwahati's Nemcare Hospital on December 31 and then taken to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and taken home. However, he passed away at night at the age of 69.

He was connected with several social organizations including Pub Jamuguri High school management committee, and the 120-year-old historic Bamunbari Jagadhatri Temple. He was the president of the Pub Jamuguri High School management committee for a long time. Several organizations including Monai Jaisiddhi High School fraternity and its management committee, Monai Jaisiddhi Nath-Jogi Yuba Mancha, Bamunbari VDC and Naduar Anchalick Jogi Sanmilani, and Pub Jamuguri High School fraternity paid their last respects to the departed soul. At the time of his demise, he leaves behind his wife, three daughters, grandsons and granddaughters, and three sons-in-law.

