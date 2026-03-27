Obituary: Dr Prabin Bora

Dr Prabin Bora, a prominent ophthalmologist and social worker of Jorhat, breathed his last at a local nursing home in Jorhat on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 79. He retired as a senior officer of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Assam.

Founder President of the Lions Club, Jorhat Greater, Dr Bora, was a member of Jorhat Doctors’ Club, Katoki Pokhuri Namghar Management Committee, West Jorhat Senior Citizens’ Association, Tarajan Sammelan, and many other socio-cultural organisations. He is survived by his mother, wife Dr Tultul Bora, elder daughter-in-law Dr Papri Baruah, youngest son Pritam Bora, and daughter-in-law Shalini Sarma. Various organizations have deeply condoled his demise.

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