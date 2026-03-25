Obituary: Rajen Sahu

Rajen Sahu, a retired teacher and a resident of Khatowal Gaon, Sootea, breathed his last on Monday night at his residence due to prolonged illness. He was 80.

Sahu, a retired teacher of Chatia HSS, was born in Karati Gaon, Sootea, in 1946 and started his teaching career at Lokpriya High School in Behali in 1974. He was transferred to Chatia HSS in 1998 and superannuated in 2009. He was honoured with the district-level best teacher’s award in 2005 by the Sonitpur district administration. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural and literary organizations of the greater Sootea area. He was the founder secretary of the Sootea chapter of the Senior Citizens’ Forum, two-time president of the Sootea branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha, besides others.

Representatives of various organizations and individuals visited his residence in Khatowal Gaon and paid tributes before the last rites on Tuesday. His mortal remains were brought to Chatia HSS and Marigold High School, where the staff and former colleagues paid tributes. He leaves behind his wife, three daughters, and other relatives.

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