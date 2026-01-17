Obituary: Hema Bora

Social worker and educationist Hema Bora of Barangabari under Gohpur co-district breathed his last at his residence on Sunday due to old age. He was 92. Serving with dedication and integrity, Hema Bora retired as the principal of Madhya Chaiduar Higher Secondary School, Barangabari, in 1996 and was actively involved in various social, public, and religious events besides teaching. At one time, he was the central vice-president of the Krishak Adhikar Suraksha Samiti and also the president of the Sonitpur district committee. Hema Bora, associated with Akhanda Bhagawat Path Managing Committee of Chaiduar, was in charge of East Barangabari Village Development Committee for 36 consecutive years. Bora was the second president of the school management committee of Morning Star High School, Barangabari. He leaves behind his wife Seuti Bora, a retired teacher, and two sons, besides many other relatives.

