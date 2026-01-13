Obituary: Taranidhi Sarmah

Taranidhi Sarmah, retired Inspector of Agriculture Department, Tezpur, and a resident of Chandmari Jyotiban path, passed away on January 7 at 5:57 pm due to respiratory failure. He was 76.

Sarmah suddenly complained of respiratory discomfort and was rushed to the Times Hospital where he died after one day of medical treatment. Sarmah was associated with several social organizations of the locality. He was the founder member of Tezpur Swimming Club and had served as the presidents of many local cultural organizations. His sudden demise has been widely mourned. He leaves behind his wife, a son, three daughters, mother-in-law, and many other relatives.

Also Read: Obituary: Ashok Ch. Das