Obituary: Kali Charan Bhuyan

Kali Charan Bhuyan, a resident of Bara Bhuyan, Sootea and the founder headmaster of erstwhile Uttar Sootea ME School which is presently known as Uttar Sootea High School breathed his last on Friday afternoon due to age related ailments at his Bara Bhuyan residence. He was 93. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural, literary organizations of the greater Sootea area. He was associated with All Assam ME School Teachers’ Association, Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, All Assam Bishnu Rabha Memorial One Act Drama Competition, Sootea Central Bohagi Mela besides others. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire area. He leaves behind his one son, two daughters besides a host of relatives.

Anjan Baskota, Jamugurihat

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