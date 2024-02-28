OBITUARY Kushal Deka

Kushal Deka, a resident of Khadoi Chook here and a social worker breathed his last due to a sudden cardiac arrest at his residence in the wee hours on Tuesday. He was 55. He was an active member of the Jamuguri chapter of Boidik Samaj. He was closely associated with various socio-cultural organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area. Organizations and individuals including Jamuguri Boidik Samaj, Khadoi Chook Mahila Samiti, Naduar Press Club among others paid rich tributes to the mortal remains of late Kushal Deka. He leaves behind his wife, journalist son Tapan Deka besides a host of relatives.

